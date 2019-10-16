Chhattisgarh labourer shot dead by militants in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two days after a man from Rajasthan was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, militants on Wednesday killed a labourer in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. News agency PTI reported that the man was from Chhattisgarh.

In a separate incident, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning. This is the fifth gunfight in the Valley and the second encounter in South Kashmir since August 5 when the government abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

In Monday’s killing in Shopian, militants fired shots in the air to disperse locals and labourers loading the truck and took the vehicle a short distance away before killing the driver and setting the truck on fire. The driver named Sharif Khan, hailed from Rajasthan and was transporting apples.

The killing took place on the day when postpaid mobile phones were made functional in Kashmir after over 70 days of communication lockdown. SMS services were suspended after the murder in Shopian.