Pulwama bomber’s cousin among three sent to 7-day police custody

Sameer Dar, a cousin of Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, is among the three overground workers of the Jaish-e-Mohammad who were sent to seven-day police custody by the Special Court for NIA cases here on Saturday.

Adil Ahmad Dar of Kakapora, who was affiliated to the JeM, had rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus, killing 40 CRPF personnel at Lethpora on February 14 last year.

Pulwama residents Sameer Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik and Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo were held during a joint operation of the J&K Police and CRPF in which three heavily armed JeM militants were killed near the Ban toll plaza along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, 28 km from Jammu, on Friday morning. A huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 and AK-56 rifles, one M4 rifle, five pistols, and hand grenades, were seized from the slain Pakistani militants.

The militants were travelling from Jammu to Kashmir in a truck loaded with putty that was being driven by Sameer. Asif was the truck’s cleaner.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Kohli had sought 10-day remand of the arrested overground workers .

Pointing out that the investigation was underway and will take time to conclude, Special Judge Subash Gupta remanded the accused in seven-day police custody, observing that their police remand is imperative in view of the gravity of the offences. The judge said the accused must be provided medical facilities.

Meanwhile, CRPF Director General Dr A P Maheshwari said all the security forces are working proactively to neutralise all security threats, saying that those captured alive were captured so that they could be interrogated for further leads.

