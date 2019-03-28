Pulwama attacks: No terror camps in 22 locations shared by India, says Pakistan

Rejecting the claims made by India in the Pulwama dossier, Pakistan said there were no terror camps at the 22 locations shared by India and it is willing to allow Indian authorities to visit the places on request.

In a ‘preliminary findings’ report shared on Wednesday, Pakistan said that during the course of investigations all aspects of the information provided by India were thoroughly examined, including the confessional video of Adil Dar, the Jaish-e-Mujahideen terrorist who blew up the CRPF camp in Pulwama. Pakistan also said that it investigated the Whatsapp and Telegram numbers used to share videos and messages in support of Pulwama attack, a list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organisation (Jaish) and 22 locations of alleged training camps.

“Service Providers have been requested for data including relevant details of activities and contacts of the GSM number provided by India. A request for assistance from Whatsapp has also been made to the US Government,” it added.

Pakistan said it had detained 54 individuals for investigation in the matter but no links have been established yet between them and the Pulwama attacks.

Pakistan also requested additional information and documents from India for further investigation into the matter.

India had shared the dossier with Pakistan on February 27 this year after conducting the Balakot airstrikes. In the dossier, India had highlighted the “specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan”.

India has so far been unimpressed with Pakistan’s actions and have called them “cosmetic”, and have asked for verifiable, credible, sustained and irreversible actions against terrorists, terrorist groups and their proxies and the terrorist infrastructure.

There was no official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs about Pakistan’s “preliminary findings”, and sources said that they will have to “study” the issue before responding.