Pulwama attack: We stand with govt, won’t let terror forces divide our country, says Rahul Gandhi

Condemning the deadly Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans on Thursday, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said the opposition stands with the government and soldiers and that no terror forces can divide India. “The aim of terrorism is to divide this country. We won’t be divided even for a second. Opposition stands with our jawans and with our government. This is an attack on the soul of India. We support our government in whatever decision it’s taking,” Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference in New Delhi.

“No force, no amount of hatred or anger can do anything to the love and affection that our country is built on,” he added. “This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting. This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this”, he said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also said that the country will not compromise with terrorists and will act as one nation. “Today is a day of mourning. Our country has lost closed to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to the families of those who have lost their lives and those seriously injured that we are with them in condemning this act of terrorism. We will not compromise with terrorists and whatever the country requires we will act as one nation,” he said.

Singh also said, “Our role today is to convey to soldiers and families our sympathies. The Congress party stands with them and we will do all that is necessary to keep this country united.”

In one of the worst terror attacks in the Valley, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden Scorpio SUV into a bus carrying the CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. According to latest information, 40 men have lost their lives in the attack. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.