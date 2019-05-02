Toggle Menu
Pulwama attack a BJP conspiracy like 2002 Godhra riots, says Shankersinh Vaghela

"The vehicle with RDX which was used in Pulwama attack was bearing the registration initial of Gujarat — GJ. Godhra was a conspiracy," ANI quoted Vaghela as saying. 

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela said, “BJP is involved in the whole thing. It is going to bring the sectarian conflict to win elections.” (Express photo: Javed Raja/File)

Former Gujarat chief minister and NCP leader Shankersinh Vaghela Wednesday alleged that the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed was a BJP conspiracy like the Godhra riots in 2002. “The vehicle with RDX which was used in Pulwama attack was bearing the registration initial of Gujarat — GJ. Godhra was a conspiracy,” news agency ANI quoted Vaghela as saying.

He further alleged that terrorism was being used by the BJP government to win elections.

“No one was killed in Balakot air strike. Even none of the international agency was able to prove that 200 militants were killed. Balakot airstrike was a planned conspiracy. It was supposed to happen,” the former Gujarat CM added.

Vaghela also questioned why no pre-emptive measures were taken despite receiving intelligence inputs. “Even after getting information from intelligence sources regarding Pulwama attack, no pre-emptive measures were taken. And if you had information about Balakot, then why didn’t you take action against these camps. Why were you waiting for something like Pulwama to happen.”

Blaming the BJP for the Pulwama attack on February 14 this year in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Vaghela said, “BJP is involved in the whole thing. It is going to bring the sectarian conflict to win elections.”

Gujarat went to polls on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

