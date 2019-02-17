Pulwama attack: Thousands attend last rites of 2 CPRF men in Buldhana

AMID chants of ‘amar rahe’, the last rites of Sanjay Rajput (45) and Nitin Rathod (37), who were among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday, were performed in their villages in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday.

Thousands of people attended the last rites of Rajput and Rathod, which took place in the backdrop of three-volley gun salutes.

Rajput belonged to the 115 Battalion of the CRPF and was from Malkapur taluka while Nitin Rathod belonged to the 3 Battalion and was from Chorpangra village in Lonar taluka.

The mortal remains of the two were flown from Delhi to Aurangabad airport in an Indian Air Force aircraft on Saturday and then taken to their native villages.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir and Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil attended Rajput’s funeral in Malkapur. Rathod’s funeral in Chorpangra was attended by Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Maharashtra’s minister for labour and ex-servicemen welfare.

Rajput is survived by his wife Sushma (38), sons Jay (13) and Shubham (11), mother Jijabai (70) and siblings Rajesh (48), Sarita (43) and Sanjog (40).

Rathod is survived by his wife Vandana (30), children Jeevan (10) and Jivisha (5), father Shivaji (58), mother Savitri (55) and siblings Praveen, Geeta and Yogita.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the two families.