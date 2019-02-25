Pulwama attack: Tension in Kathua college after ‘provocative words’ found written in classroom

Tension erupted at Government Degree College in Kathua Monday where students held demonstrations, alleging that some miscreants had written “provocative words’’ inside a classroom pertaining to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

Advertising

“Pulwama attack yaad hai na? (Remember Pulwama attack)’’ was found written in blue ink on a desk inside classroom No. 18 in non-medical block when the degree college reopened in the morning after observing holiday on Sunday. Angry students came out of their classes and started holding demonstrations.

Police also reached the spot and pacified students to return to their class rooms. Later, while the college administration assured to hold an internal inquiry into the matter, the police too initiated inquest proceedings so as to identify the miscreants, said Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil.

Meanwhile, some senior police officers said that the writing “Pulwama attack yaad hy na’’ has the positive meaning also, as it tends to ask people to remember the martyred CRPF personnel. Moreover, there was also written on the same desk “Surgical Strike Yaad Hy Na’’, they pointed out.

Advertising

Pointing out that the college opened at 9.30 am on Monday and the protest started around 11.30 am, they said that police were also looking as to what happened during those two hours.