Supreme Court declines to pass further order on targeting of Kashmiris

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to pass any further order “at this stage” on the PIL against alleged targeting of Kashmiris after the Pulwama attack, with the Centre informing it that no such incident had occurred after the court ordered protection for them on February 22.

Advertising

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna took on record the statement of Attorney General K K Venugopal that there had been no such instances of targeting after the court’s intervention on February 22. It added, “We are of the view that at this stage, no further directions in addition to those recorded in the order dated 22.2.2019, would be called for.”

The bench, which had already issued notices to chief secretaries of 11 states on the PIL filed by advocate Taqiq Adeeb, asked them to respond within seven days.

Hearing the PIL on February 22, the court had directed Chief Secretaries and police chiefs of states and Union territories “to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of assault, threat, social boycott and such other egregious acts against the Kashmiris including students enrolled with the institutions in the respondent States and the Union Territories and other minorities” in the wake of the terror attack.