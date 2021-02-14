Pulwama anniversary: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tribute to CRPF jawans

On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the incident.

“I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack,” he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes. “I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice,” he tweeted.



At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a terror attack on February 14, 2019 at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The CRPF men were travelling in a bus, part of a convoy of over a thousand security personnel, when an explosive-laden SUV rammed into the bus and exploded.