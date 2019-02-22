BJP says Rahul spreading fake news: ‘PM Modi’s photos were shot in morning’

Hours after Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued shooting for a film even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike trickled in, BJP Friday accused the Congress chief of peddling “fake news” and said the images of the photoshoot were taken in the morning.

“Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where the sacrifice of soldiers isn’t involved,” the BJP tweeted.

BJP’s retort comes after Gandhi called Modi “prime time minister” and also attached photographs of the PM attending the shooting for an “advertisement film” at the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and taking a boat ride in the scenic hilly state.

“Three hours after the news of 40 jawans killed in the Pulwama terror strike, the ‘prime time minister’ continued with a film shooting,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The fresh salvo by Gandhi on Thursday was a continuation of the Congress’ attack on Modi over his photoshoot following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. On Thursday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called the “self-propagation” an insult to the “martyrdom of the soldiers.”

However, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified that the PM had gone to the Ramnagar forest for an official programme related to tiger conservation.

“I don’t know if the Congress party had known about the Pulwama attack. We did not know. If the intelligence of Congress is so good, it’s good for them. The weather was bad that day. The PM had his meeting there itself and later he was driven down far away to catch the flight,” Prasad said.

The BJP also accused the Opposition party of showing its “true colours” after maintaining the “facade of standing with the government and the armed forces” for five days.