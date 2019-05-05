Day after slain jawan’s parents duped, CRPF issues advisory to kin of all jawans killed in Pulwama attack

A day after the parents of a CRPF man, killed in Pulwama terrorist attack, were duped of Rs 1.5 lakh, CRPF officers, on Saturday, cautioned the families of other three martyrs from Punjab region to remain alert. They have been warned to not entertain any person who may try to lure them on the pretext of compensation for their sons’ martyrdom. Senior CRPF officers in Jalandhar also called Kulwinder Singh’s parents, who were duped on May 2.

Advertising

DIG, CRPF (Jalandhar) Darshan Lal Gola, said, “What happened with Kulwinder’s parents is alarming. We have informed family members of CRPF men from Punjab region to remain cautious of misleading elements. Sub-inspector and ASI rank officers have been assigned to remain in contact with parents of each CRPF jawan from Punjab, who was killed in the terrorist attack. We have requested the parents to call these officers in case they receive any call regarding compensation money. Moreover, we have also informed our headquarters in Delhi and an advisory has also issued on national level to the kin of all CRPF men across the country who were killed in Pulwama attack. Kulwinder Singh’s parents also met me today in office.”

Read | Soldier killed in Pulwama, parents duped of Rs 1.50 lakh

Martyr Kulwinder Singh’s parents – Darshan Singh and Amarjeet Kaur – were duped of Rs 1.50 lakh by a conman, dressed in CRPF uniform, in Ropar on May 2. The conman lured the parents that government would transfer a compensation of Rs 29 lakh in their bank accounts but after they withdrew the already deposited money from their accounts. The conman attempted to withdraw around Rs 50 lakh through different cash vouchers but these were rejected by the bank on the grounds of code of conduct. Later, however, the conman managed to withdrawn Rs 1.50 lakh.

Advertising

At least 40 CRPF personnel, including four from Punjab, were killed in Pulwama terrorist attack, when an SUV-driven man blew himself after crashing his vehicle in a CRPF bus on February 14.

Conman still at large

SSP (Ropar) Swapan Sharma said, “The conman, who duped Kulwinder Singh’s parents, is still at large. We are tracing the white colour Indica taxi, which was hired by the conman from Ropar bus stand. The motorcycle, belonging to Kulwinder’s father, Darshan Singh, was also found abandoned in Ropar.”

The conman duped the parents of Rs 1.50 lakh, a cell phone and Darshan’s motorcycle.