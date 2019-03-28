Pulwama attack: Pakistan seeks more evidence from India

A MONTH after India handed over a dossier on terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s involvement in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan on Wednesday handed over its “preliminary findings” after its investigation and sought more “information or evidence” from Delhi to take the process forward.

Sources told The Indian Express that the dossier has two parts — one part deals with the investigations into the Indian leads and the actions taken and the second part deals with the questions which have been asked from New Delhi about the further action.

“The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria was called to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the findings on the Pulwama incident were shared with him,” the Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Last month, after India conducted the Balakot airstrikes and Pakistan retaliated, India had handed over a dossier to Pakistan with “specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan”, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in Delhi.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, “The Government of Pakistan has shared preliminary findings with the Government of India after examining the Indian report on Pulwama incident.”

“Earlier, the Prime Minister of Pakistan had offered cooperation in investigation if credible evidence was provided by India. In response to this offer, a paper was handed over to Pakistan on 27 February, 2019,” the ministry said.

“Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security. We have sought further information / evidence from India to take the process forward,” it said.

India has so far been unimpressed with Pakistan’s actions and have called them “cosmetic”, and have asked for verifiable, credible, sustained and irreversible actions against terrorists, terrorist groups and their proxies and the terrorist infrastructure.

There was no official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs about Pakistan’s “preliminary findings”, and sources said that they will have to “study” the issue before responding.

“Our agencies tasked to follow up in this case will go through the findings and will respond,” a source said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on March 9 said that since February 26, following demands from the international community, Pakistan is again claiming to take fresh action against terror groups on its soil.

“Claims are being made that terrorist organisations will be proscribed, that some individuals have been placed in preventive detention and that some action has been taken against seminaries and Madarsas belonging to terrorist groups. We are seeing the same script that has been played out earlier after the terrorist attacks on our Parliament in December 2001, the Mumbai terrorist attack in November 2008 and the attack on Pathankot airbase in January 2016,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

“Pakistan claims to proscribe groups and individuals, but this is confined only to paper. Actually, terrorist groups and individuals continue their activities without hindrance. Pakistan has not shown any serious intent to address the legitimate concerns of India and the global community,” he had said.