Pulwama attack: Pakistan patronising terrorism in Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh

Days after Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel, Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday lashed out at Pakistan saying “the neighbouring country is patronising terrorism in Kashmir.” Rajnath was speaking at a public rally in a village in Odisha’s Bharak district.

The statement comes a day after India ensured strict economic measures to cripple Pakistan and leave it isolated. The government has already revoked its Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan and has announced a 200 per cent hike in customs duty on all imports from the country.

Paid tributes to the martyrs of Iram in Bhadrak district (Odisha). The Nation will never forget the sacrifice of Freedom fighters like Gopabandhu Das, Buxi Jagadbandhu, Veer Surendra Sai and Madhusudan Das who were martyred on September 28, 1942. pic.twitter.com/AX09AA4Lfp — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 17, 2019

Singh was accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders. The Union home minister, after paying homage to the martyrs at Shaheed Stambha (martyrs’ column), said the sacrifices of the CRPF soldiers in the recent Pulwama terror attack would not go in vain.

“The supreme sacrifice of the jawans (in Pulwama) will not go in vain,” he told reporters.

Singh had earlier also held a security review meeting after an all-party meeting where he conveyed the resolution adopted by the political delegation to the top security brass, urging them to take necessary steps to prevent any communal flare.

Earlier in the day, the government withdrew the security cover being given to some Separatist leaders in the valley including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.