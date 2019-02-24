Pakistan MP meets Modi, Sushma Swaraj, denies country’s hand in Pulwama attack

At a time when India-Pakistan ties are at an all-time low in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, an MP of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a Hindu parliamentarian from Pakistan, denied Islamabad’s involvement in the February 14 incident, where a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in the single bloodiest attack in the Valley in three decades.

“I assured (Sushma Swaraj) that there is no Pakistani involvement in the Pulwama attack. We should move in a positive direction, we want peace,” ANI quoted Vankwani, a high-profile leader of the Hindus in Pakistan, as saying.

The MP of the Imran Khan-led party was part of a foreign delegation that was invited to attend the Kumbh Mela by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Vankwani also met Minister of State of External Affairs VK Singh on the sidelines of the event.