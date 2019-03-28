Script same as after 26/11, Pathankot attacks: MEA on Pakistan Pulwama report

India on Thursday said it was “disappointed” at Pakistan’s response to its dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s involvement in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel died.

Reacting to the “preliminary findings” shared by Pakistan with India on the dossier, the Ministry of External Affairs said the same script was followed by Pakistan even after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Pathankot tragedy.

“India is disappointed at Pakistan’s response to our detailed dossier on the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s complicity in the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama, the presence of its terror camps and leadership in Pakistan,” the MEA said.

In its report, Pakistan said there were no terror camps at the 22 locations shared by India and also stated that there was no mention of any connection between Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama attack in the dossier.

Pakistan said it had detained 54 individuals for investigation in the matter but no links have been established yet between them and the Pulwama attack. The Imran Khan-led government also sought more “information or evidence” from Delhi to take the process forward.

The MEA said it was well-known that JeM chief Masood Azhar was residing in Pakistan and the same was acknowledged by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Hardly surprised, as this script was followed by Pakistan in past, after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016. It is a well-known fact that Masood Azhar is based in Pakistan. Was again acknowledged recently to international media by Pakistan Foreign Minister,” the ministry said.

India has so far been unimpressed with Pakistan’s actions and have called them “cosmetic”, and have asked for verifiable, credible, sustained and irreversible actions against terrorists, terrorist groups and their proxies and the terrorist infrastructure.