NIA identifies owner of car used in Pulwama attack, says he has joined Jaish

In a major breakthrough into the Pulwama suicide attack where 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the National Investigation Agency has identified the owner of the vehicle that was used by Jaish militant Adil Ahmad Dar. NIA said the vehicle — a Maruti Ecco — was last sold to Sajjad Bhat, a native of Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Sajjad, NIA said, is absconding and had acquired the vehicle on February 4, 2019. The probe agency also revealed that Sajjad has joined the JeM.

“Sajjad is a student of Siraj-ul-Uloom, Shopain. A raid was conducted by NIA team at his house with the help of J&K Police on February 23. However, Sajjad was not present in his house and has been evading arrest since then. He has reportedly now joined JeM. A photograph to this effect has also appeared in social media where Sajjad is seen holding weapons,” an NIA statement said.

NIA investigators, with the support of forensic and automobile experts, also said the chassis number of the Maruti Eeco was MA3ERLF1SOO183735 and its engine number was G12BN164140.

It was sold to Mohammad Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, a resident of Heaven colony, Anantnag, in 2011. It subsequently exchanged hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad, NIA added.