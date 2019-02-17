Pulwama attack: Last rites of two CRPF personnel from Uttarakhand performed

The last rites of Mohan Lal, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) with the CRPF, and constable Virendra Singh, who lost their lives in Thursday’s terror attack in Pulwama, were performed on Saturday in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar district, respectively.

Advertising

On Saturday morning, Mohan Lal’s body reached Vidya Vihar Phase 2 locality in Dehradun, where his family resides in a two-room rented house. Originally from Bankot village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, his family had shifted to Dehradun two years back. Family members, relatives, friends, and many others had gathered to pay their last respects.

The body was later shifted to a nearby park where Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat reached to pay his last respects. “We are with you, and we will provide the family all the help that we can. The government will avenge the killings,” Rawat said.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pritam Singh, who was also present, said, “The government should give a befitting reply for the attack.”

The body was then taken to Haridwar, where the last rites were performed by Mohan Lal’s son Shankar (25).

Meanwhile, Virendra Singh’s body reached his native village of Mohammadpur Bhuria in Udham Singh Nagar district on Saturday morning. The body was first taken to Virendra’s home for his family to pay their last respects. Within an hour, the body was taken to the funeral spot, about 2 km from the village.

The last rites were performed by Virendra’s two and a half-year-old son Vyan.

Advertising

Union Minister of State for Textiles, Ajay Tamta, who attended the funeral, tightly held Vyan in his arms. He said, “It is a sad day for everyone present here…. If terrorists feel that performing such acts will make them stronger, then they are wrong. The entire country is united against such acts of terrorism.”