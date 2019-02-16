Pulwama attack: Ensure security of students, residents belonging to J&K, MHA tells states

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, the Union Home Ministry Saturday issued an advisory to States and Union territories to ensure safety and security of students and people from Jammu and Kashmir residing in their area after reports of threats to them in some parts of the country.

The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all-party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people.

Curfew has been imposed in different parts of J&K for the second day since the attacks. The curfew was pressed after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama when an IED-laden vehicle crashed into the bus they were travelling in. Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Union home ministry issues advisory to States & UTs in wake of reports that students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir in other parts experiencing threats and intimidation in wake of terrorist attack in #Pulwama. MHA asks States to ensure their security. @IndianExpress — rahul tripathi (@rahultripathi) February 16, 2019

Nearly 60 vehicles were either torched or damaged in Jammu city today, injuring nearly 40 people as unruly elements from two communities pelted stones at each other. As the situation remains tense in the area, the MHA has directed to shore up the security across the state.

Meanwhile, amidst allegations of harassment against Kashmiri students, Dehradun police also assured its Kashmir counterpart of taking necessary steps to ensure their safety and security, an official told news agency PTI. There were reports about Kashmiri students facing the heat from their landlords to vacate their accommodations, following the Pulwama attack.

“This refers to the circulation of news regarding the harassment of Kashmir-based students in Dehradun. In this regard it is informed that the authorities from Jammu and Kashmir Police have spoken to the authorities concerned in Dehradun Police,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to the news agency. The Jammu Kashmir police are in constant touch with their counterparts to ensure no untoward incident occurs.