‘Called at 3 am from bus, was the last time he spoke’: Brother of slain CRPF jawan

“He spoke to me around 3 am on Thursday when he was travelling to Srinagar from Jammu in a bus. That was the last time he could speak to anyone of us,” said Sanjay Rajput’s elder brother Rajesh while talking to the media at Rajput’s quarter in the CRPF camp on Friday.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday afternoon in the Valley when a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio SUV laden with explosives into a CRPF bus in south Kashmir. Moments after the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Having completed 20 years of service in CRPF, Rajput had an option to retire, however, he preferred to serve the country, Rajesh said.

“When Sanjay Rajput left home to attend the call of duty on February 11, his son Shubham was running high fever. He told his wife Sushma to take care of Shubham before leaving by train to Jammu,” Rajesh added.

Rajput’s wife was being consoled by people in the camp as she was in no condition to speak. Rajput’s two sons too were dazed by the surroundings and were seen crying and clinging to their mother.

Rajput was a part of 213 Battalion at Nagpur CRPF camp for the past four years. Earlier, he had served in Chhattisgarh and the North-East and had to join the 215 Battalion in Kashmir, however, was killed in the terror attack.

Rajput’s mortal remains are expected to arrive in Nagpur Saturday morning. The funeral will be held at Malkapur after gun salute.