Pulwama attack hurt every Indian, we’ll launch decisive fight against terror: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Friday that the Centre has resolved to launch a decisive fight against terrorism in the country and root it out, after the Pulwama fidayeen attack on February 14 in which at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) newly-built office and residential building at Madhapur, Singh said that countries across the globe are coming on to the platform that India is creating to fight against terror. “Even Islamic countries are supporting us in this fight against terrorism. For the first time in its history, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has invited India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a guest of honour. Terror has no religion, caste or creed. Unfortunately, some people try to link it to religion which is not good. The fidayeen attack at Pulwama has hurt each and every Indian. The time has come for us to launch a decisive fight against terror. NIA has brought a strategic change in response and investigation of terror-related cases,” Singh said.

Singh lauded NIA’s efforts at curbing the circulation of fake currency in the country. “NIA has proved to be very effective in dealing with terrorism. The best available talent is being sent to NIA and it is a matter of pride that NIA has achieved 92 per cent conviction rate. It tells a lot about the professionalism of NIA. We have sanctioned 100 new posts in NIA,” Singh said.

“NIA is playing a major role in the investigation of terror funding, ISIS and left-wing extremism. NIA is not only investigating cases in the country but is also gathering evidence from foreign countries and complex and complicated cases. It has also successfully established ties with foreign investigation agencies including the FBI for investigation of terror financing,” he said. A new research cell on so-called ISIS has been established at the NIA, Singh added.

Earlier, the home minister inaugurated the office-cum-housing complexes of National Investigation Agency at Hyderabad. Built at a cost of Rs 37 crores, the facility at Madhapur is spread over 12,572 sq metres and consists of both administrative and residential flats for its staffers. From Hyderabad, Singh also inaugurated the NIA’s office cum residential quarters at Guwahati which has been built at a cost of Rs 40 crores, via video-conferencing.

The Guwahati facility is spread over 9,830 sq metres and apart from office and residential buildings, it has a barracks for jawans and a community centre. Both facilities have been built by Navratna CPSE NBCC (India) Ltd. The NIA in Hyderabad had been operating from a temporary office at Begumpet. NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi and other officers were present.