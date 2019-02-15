Toggle Menu
Pulwama attack: Govt calls Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to Delhi for consultations

This comes hours after India summoned Pakistan's top envoy and lodged a strong protest over the killing of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

In bilateral chill, small steps towards thaw, says Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria
Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.

In the wake of the Pulwama attack on Thursday, the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called by the government to New Delhi for consultations. This comes hours after India summoned Pakistan’s top envoy and lodged a strong protest over the killing of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

PM Modi says terrorists will pay heavy price for Pulwama attack

JeM has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and five others critically wounded. The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles CRPF travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible for the attack will pay “a very heavy price” and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the “blood of the people is boiling” and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.

