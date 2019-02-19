Pulwama attack: Government wants ‘shadow war’, says Mamata Banerjee

Asking the government if it wanted to go to war in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack when Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked why action against Pakistan was not taken earlier.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, TMC chief Banerjee said the government felt the need for a shadow war before Lok Sabha elections. “If Pak people have done this, how did you allow them to do it? What action have you taken in the past five years? When election is knocking on the door, you have felt a need to wage a war. You have felt there is a need to engage in a shadow war. You have felt the need to play with the lives of the people. You have seen what Amit Shah said yesterday. Instead of being responsible, they are indulging in politics,” she said.

“Sometimes I think whether Pakistan has become our friend or not. I have doubts. How did they get this encouragement before the elections? I don’t know… As a citizen of this country, I have my doubts why this happened. Why had we not taken action against Pakistan earlier? Why at the time of election?” the CM asked.

“Yes, we condemn the incident. We want the culprits to be punished for killing so many jawans. But there is negligence behind this attack. Why 2,500 soldiers in 78 trucks were allowed to move together? Centre had inputs from intelligence agencies on February 8 that such attacks may happen before elections. Then why was no action taken?” she asked. “We never asked questions on this as we thought we would fight this unitedly. But now we are seeing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are making speeches on this. It seems they are all patriots and we are all foreigners. All are terrorists and they are nationalists. This is not right.”

PTI adds: State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC and other parties were opposing “strong action” against Pakistan and questioned whether waving a national flag is a crime in the state. “When the entire country is demanding that Pakistan be taught a befitting lesson, the opposition parties and TMC have opposed strong action,” Ghosh said.