Pulwama terror attack: Foreign nations express solidarity with India; US pulls up Pak

The terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has elicited international condemnation of the dastardly act and warnings for Pakistan, with countries like the United States, Russia, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka joining the chorus in expressing their solidarity with India.

In the single worst terror attack in the Valley, at least 40 jawans were killed and several grievously injured when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into the bus, which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel, moving from Jammu to Srinagar. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for the attack. READ | Pulwama attack LIVE UPDATES

Ibrahim Mohamad Solih, President of Maldives was among the first to deplore the attack saying, “I strongly condemn the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir today killing at least 40 people. We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected. The Maldives will continue to work with India and the international community to combat terrorism in our region and the world at large.”

In a strongly-worded statement, the United States said the attack only strengthens the resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India. The US also called on Pakistan “to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region.”

In the statement issued by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders late Thursday, the US also said, “We express our deep condolences to the victims’ families, the Indian government, and the Indian people for the loss of life in this brutal attack.”

Over 50 US Congressmen and Senators took to social media to express their solidarity with the people of India and called for strict action against the JeM terror outfit and its state sponsors. “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. The United States stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones,” top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted.

Reacting to the incident, US Ambassador to India Ken Jester expressed his condolences to India and said, “The U.S. condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack today on an Indian Central Reserve Police Force convoy in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families.”

Condemning the attack, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, “I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district — the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to Narendra Modi and the families of police officers who lost their lives.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi. “Please accept the most sincere condolences. We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators & sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished,” he said.

While the Nepal Prime Minister personally called PM Modi to express his condolences over the attack, Bhutan PM Bhutan Lotay Tshering said he was “deeply saddened by the news of the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir. Bhutan strongly condemns terrorist attack of any nature. Our prayers are with the grieved family and we are following the situation closely.”

The French foreign minister also condemned the attack in Pulwama. Israeli ambassador to India Ron Malka said, “Israel strongly condemns the terror attack in Pulwama and stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to the CPRF and their families, the people of India and the Indian government following the terrible.”