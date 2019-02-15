Pulwama attack: AMU student suspended over ‘objectionable’ tweet, FIR registered

An Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student was Friday booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police over an objectionable tweet on the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed yesterday. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Basim Hilal, a resident of Kashmir, was booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67A of the Information Technology Act. He has also been suspended by the varsity in this regard.

“We have come to know of the highly objectionable tweet (posted by Hilal). Taking immediate cognizance, he has been suspended by the university administration. We won’t let the university be discredited. We have zero tolerance (towards such acts),” Omar Saleem Peerzada, AMU Public Relations Officer, was quoted as saying by ANI news agency. ,

Hilal is currently pursuing Bachelors of Science in Mathematics at AMU.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his Scorpio SUV laden with explosives into a CRPF bus in south Kashmir. The bus, ferrying over 40 soldiers, was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel, moving from Jammu to Srinagar. Most of the men were returning from leave to join duty in Srinagar, said sources.

JeM claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a 20-year-old local resident from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Earlier in the day, a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and decided to take diplomatic action to isolate Pakistan on an international level. Briefing reporters after attending the CCS meet, senior Cabinet minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan stands withdrawn.