Father laid to rest, daughter says: Pappa had promised to return after a week

As Naseer Ahmed was laid to rest at the family’s ancestral graveyard in Dudasan Bala, nearly 15 km from Rajouri, his six year-old son Kashes stood nearby among the mourners, dumbstruck.

Back home in the village, his mother Shazia Kouser was unconscious, Kashes’s elder sister Falaq, 8, sitting by her side. “Pappa had promised to return after a week,’’ Falaq said, referring to the last call made by Naseer Ahmed at home from Ramban a day before his death in militant attack on Thursday.

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, adviser to the Governor K K Sharma, BJP MP Jugal Kishore, the CRPF I-G were among many senior politicians and officials present on the occasion.

Jitendra Singh assured the family all help from the government.

Naseer was youngest of six siblings. His elder brother Siraj Din is in state police and posted in Jammu.

Siraj Din, who had come to his in-laws at Lamberi, near Sunderbani town, heard about the militant attack on CRPF convoy around 3 pm. As he knew that Naseer was also escorting the convoy as convoy commander, he immediately rang up on his both the mobile phones. “Both phones kept ringing, but he did not respond bringing unpleasant thoughts to mind,’’ Siraj said.

Apart from Valley, Naseer had also served in J&K’s Doda district, besides Tripura and Assam. During 2014 floods in Valley, he was posted in Pulwama, recalled Siraj Din.