Pulwama attack: ‘His 2-month-old son will never know his father now’

Rangolis with words like “Jai Jawan” and “Rohitash Lamba amar rahe” were drawn on the lanes of Govindpura Basri village in Jaipur district, where people converged around an open field, a few hundred metres away from the house of Rohitash Lamba, among the CPRF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.

Advertising

“Khoon ka badla khoon se (blood for blood),” shouted 21-year-old Mahendra Singh, who travelled 40 km to pay homage to Lamba, whose body arrived at his village on Saturday afternoon. Singh, who is preparing for Army recruitment exams, asked for how long such attacks would continue to take place on Indian soil.

Among those present at the funeral were Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, BJP MP Ramcharan Bohra, Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Lalchand Kataria.

“He was married just 15 months ago and has a two-month-old son who will never know his father now. Whenever he came home, he would play with the youngsters in the village…they were very fond of him,” said Manohar Lal, Lamba’s cousin. Several family members, including Lamba’s parents, stayed indoors, unable to bear the cremation of their son.

Advertising

Similar funerals took place at four other districts in Rajasthan.