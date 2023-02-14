PM Modi pays tribute to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack: ‘Their courage motivates us to build a strong India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid tribute to the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on this day four years ago. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said their courage motivated him “to build a strong and developed India”.

“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”, PM Modi tweeted.

In one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces, 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed the bus ferrying them from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, also paying tribute, said the nation would never forget the sacrifice of the soldiers. “Their valor and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the martyrs for their “supreme sacrifice”.

We bow in reverence to the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. We remember their indomitable valour and courage in the service of the nation. Lest We Forget 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CN0cldqDEb — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 14, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, “Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, paying homage, wrote that India will always remember their sacrifice.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that our countrymen will always be indebted to the sacrifice of the soldiers.

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए देश के वीर जवानों की अमर शहादत को कोटि-कोटि नमन। हम सभी देशवासी अपने वीर सपूतों के सर्वोच्च बलिदान के सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 14, 2023

BJP President J P Nadda wrote, ” I pay a heartfelt tribute to all those brave hearts martyred in Pulwama on this day and recall their supreme sacrifice and dedication to our country. Their valour and selfless service to the nation is a source of inspiration for every citizen and will always be remembered.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to pay his homage to the martyrs.

Advertisement

“Humble tributes to all the brave soldiers, who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama on 14th February 2019. The nation shall forever remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice”, wrote Gehlot.