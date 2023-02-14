scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
PM Modi pays tribute to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack: ‘Their courage motivates us to build a strong India’

In one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces, 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed the bus ferrying them from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, in 2019 (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid tribute to the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on this day four years ago. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said their courage motivated him “to build a strong and developed India”.

“Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”, PM Modi tweeted.

In one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces, 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed the bus ferrying them from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, also paying tribute, said the nation would never forget the sacrifice of the soldiers. “Their valor and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the martyrs for their “supreme sacrifice”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, “Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, paying homage, wrote that India will always remember their sacrifice.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that our countrymen will always be indebted to the sacrifice of the soldiers.

BJP President J P Nadda wrote, ” I pay a heartfelt tribute to all those brave hearts martyred in Pulwama on this day and recall their supreme sacrifice and dedication to our country. Their valour and selfless service to the nation is a source of inspiration for every citizen and will always be remembered.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to pay his homage to the martyrs.

“Humble tributes to all the brave soldiers, who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama on 14th February 2019. The nation shall forever remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice”, wrote Gehlot.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:43 IST
