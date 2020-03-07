Pulwama attack: Court allows custodial interrogation of two accused

40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (File photo) 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. (File photo)

A day after the National Investigation Agency arrested two more people in connection with the Pulwama attack, special Judge for NIA Court, Subash Gupta, on Saturday allowed the agency seven days custodial interrogation of the two accused.

Both the accused, Waiz-ul-Islam and Mohammad Abbas Rather were earlier produced in the court by NIA seeking their police remand for a week. They were arrested by NIA in the Valley on Friday taking the total number of arrested in the matter to five. The NIA has accused the two of providing shelter to planners and executers of the attack last year that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Accepting the request of NIA, special judge observed that keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, gravity and heinousness of the crime as involved in the present matter, submissions made by the NIA and the stage of investigation in the case, the court is of the considered view that custodial interrogation of the accused is imperative to facilitate the ongoing investigation and to take it to its logical conclusion.

During preliminary questioning, Waiz-ul-Islam had revealed that he had used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the direction of Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. After procuring the incriminating material online, he had personally delivered it to JeM terrorists as part of conspiracy to carry out the attack.

Rather, an old over ground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad, had reportedly given shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist and IED expert Mohammad Umar after he came to Kashmir in April-May 2018. He had also given shelter to other Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including suicide bomber Adil Dar, Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran, a Pakistani national, at his home a number of times before the Pulwama attack.

He had also arranged shelter for Jaish terrorists including Adil at the house of Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Harakpora. Both Tariq and Insha were arrested by NIA on March 3.

Earlier on February 28, NIA had arrested a furniture shop owner Shakir Bashir Magrey of Hajibal in Pulwama’s Kakapora area on charge of providing shelter and other logistical support to suicide bomber Adil Dar.

