Pulwama attack: Congress leader Hariprasad alleges ‘match-fixing’ between govt, Pakistan

Amid a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the Pulwama attack and its aftermath, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP B K Hariprasad on Thursday alleged “match-fixing” between the BJP-led government and Pakistan over the terror attack.

Advertising

“When the BJP people in the government could detect two kilogram of beef in (Mohammed) Akhlaq’s house, some beef in Kerala House in Delhi, why 350 kg of RDX when it went through the national highway, the most secured and alert zone in Kashmir….when it was transported or shifted why it was not detected. What does it mean?” he told The Indian Express.

“The RDX has come from Pakistan. Pakistan knows that RDX has gone to India. Indian intelligence knows that 350 kg RDX has come. Then why no action was taken… Both of them have kept quiet on this. Naturally, it seems like match-fixing. Either Pakistan should have acted on the 350 kg of RDX while exporting that RDX to India. Or after it landed in Kashmir, the Indian government should have acted. When both of them have not acted, what does it mean? It is something fishy… looks like some match-fixing,” he added.

He was reacting to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s allegation that Congress president Rahul Gandhi neither believes the Indian Air Force nor the Supreme Court verdict. Prasad’s attack came after Rahul targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal.

Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru earlier in the day, Hariprasad said, “Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Pakistan and Narendra Modi. Or else without their knowledge, this Pulwama incident would not have taken place. If you look at the chain of events that have taken place after Pulwama, it looks like Narendra Modi had a match-fixing with the Pakistani people,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hariprasad said the BJP government did not act after the Gurdaspur and Pathankot terror attacks. He said an SP and four policemen were killed in Gurdaspur. “The second attack was on Pathankot airbase. Attacking an airbase is as good as attacking the nation. After Uri, we had surgical strikes. Fine, but what were they doing all these years? They know that Pakistan is a perpetrator of terror. He (Modi) should have acted,” he said.

He said the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik had spoken about intelligence failure after Pulwama attack. “So what is to be held responsible now,” he said.

Advertising

“For everything, they (BJP) link us with Pakistan. We did not talk to Pakistan. During UPA II, Manmohan Singh had taken a firm stand that unless terror activities stop, we will not talk to Pakistan. Who broke that? He (Narendra Modi) went and embraced Nawaz Sharif, had birthday cake and everything. We did not give Pakistan that leverage,” Hariprasad said.