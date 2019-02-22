Pulwama attack: Cong sounds like Pak, its true colours coming out to weaken morale of country, says BJP

Hitting back at the Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pulwama attack, the BJP accused the Opposition party of showing its “true colours” after maintaining the “facade of standing with the government and the armed forces” for five days.

The ruling party also alleged that the contents of the Congress’s latest salvo bore “a striking resemblance” to that of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech two days ago.

“After maintaining a facade of standing with the government and the armed forces for the last five days, the true colours of the Congress party have come out. When the whole country is one, when the morale of the armed forces is sky high, and country after country pass resolutions condemning Pulwama, standing firmly with the government of India… that criticial moment, Congress party’s true colours have come out seeking to weaken the morale of the country,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

Addressing a public rally in Andhra Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah slammed the Congress for its attack on Modi. “The Congress has no moral right to question the BJP on patriotism. Congress has used this attack for their political interests. They created an issue of Prime Minister Modi’s presence at a programme on the day of the attack. They should know that PM Modi works for 18 hours in a day for the nation,” Shah said.

In Delhi, Prasad said the BJP did not expect more from a party that had sought proof for the surgical strikes conducted in 2016 but did not ask for any evidence when Electronic Voting Machines were questioned at a press conference in London.

Responding to criticism that Modi was participating in a film shoot after the Pulwama attack, the Union minister said the Prime Minister had gone to the Ramnagar forest for an official programme related to tiger conservation.

“I don’t know if the Congress party had known about the Pulwama attack. We did not know. If the intelligence of the Congress is so good, it’s good for them. The weather was bad that day. The PM had his meeting there itself and later he was driven down far away to catch the flight,” the Minister said.

Referring to criticism over the Prime Minister attending a rally in Jhansi, Prasad said there was a “difference” between the thought process of the Congress and the BJP. “There is sorrow in the country… But the country has to function, we cannot succumb to terrorism… All party programmes were cancelled but the terrorists should not feel that the country has ceased to function,” Prasad said.

Comparing the Congress charges to Imran Khan’s statements, Prasad alleged: “Their style may be different but the content of what the Prime Minister of Pakistan spoke and what the Congress party spoke today bears a striking resemblance. Pakistan must be happy today after listening to Congress remarks.”

Asked about the attacks on Kashmiris in various parts of India, Prasad said: “What is important is action. Wherever it has happened, action has been taken. We have said several times that Kashmir is an integral part of India. The problem is that some people only want answers from the Prime Minister without doing their responsibility.”