Will not let Assam become another Kashmir: Amit Shah on NRC

In the light of the deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP chief Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Lakhimpur on Sunday raked up the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), and said that the Centre “will not allow Assam to become another Kashmir”.

Advertising

“We will not allow Assam to become another Kashmir. That is why we have brought NRC (National Register of Citizens). We will deport each and every infiltrator with the help of NRC. We are committed to that,” he said.

Promising that the sacrifices of the of the jawans would not go in vain, Shah firmly stated that the BJP-led NDA government is not ready to compromise on the security issue unlike its predecessor Congress.

Calling it a ‘cowardly act’ by Pakistan-backed terrorists, Shah said that they would not be spared at any cost. “This cowardly act was done by Pakistani terrorists. Their (jawans’) sacrifices will not go in vain, because there is no Congress government at the Centre. It is BJP government and the Narendra Modi government will not compromise on any security issue,” he added.

Bringing up the issue of the Assam Accord, the BJP chief slammed the opposition Congress and its former ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), saying that both the parties did nothing to implement the accord despite ruling most of the period since signing of the pact in 1985.

Shah also touched upon the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which the Centre failed to table in Rajya Sabha, saying misinformation was being spread about the bill. It was being made to appear as if it was only for Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

Advertising

“It was not only for Northeast, but for all refugees in the entire country. The way demography is changing in Assam, without the Citizenship Bill, the people of the state will be in big danger,” Shah said.