One year of Pulwama attack: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to CRPF men

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the deadly Pulwama attack in J&K on February 14 in 2019. (Express file photo) Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the deadly Pulwama attack in J&K on February 14 in 2019. (Express file photo)

On the first anniversary of the deadly Pulwama terror attacks, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into their convoy in the Jammu and Kashmir district last year. The Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “Remembering the fallen CRPF personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama (J&K) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace.”

Paying tribute to the soldiers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families. “I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.”

“Solemnly remembering the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 after a terror attack. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Jai Hind,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

A memorial for the 40 CRPF personnel will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. “It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan was quoted as saying by PTI on Thursday.

The NIA had last September filed a charge sheet claiming that JeM’s Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring terror acts across India. The NIA had last September filed a charge sheet claiming that JeM’s Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring terror acts across India.

The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — ‘Seva and Nishtha’ (Service and Loyalty).

“It definitely was an unfortunate incident and we have learnt our lessons now. We were always extra alert during our movement but now an extra layer of alertness has been added to it,” Hasan said.

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against four JeM aides of Pulwama attack mastermind, in a case of conspiring for terror acts across the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd