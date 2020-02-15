Pulwama attack anniversary: Moga admin hands over pending compensation amount to CRPF jawan’s wife

A CRPF head constable, Jaimal Singh was driving the ill-fated CRPF bus that was blown up by terrorists on February 14, 2019. (Express file photo) A CRPF head constable, Jaimal Singh was driving the ill-fated CRPF bus that was blown up by terrorists on February 14, 2019. (Express file photo)

The Moga district administration Friday handed over a cheque of pending compensation to the wife of a slain CRPF jawan from village Ghaloti Khurd of sub-division Dharamkot of Moga, on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack. A cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Sukhjit Kaur, wife of Jaimal Singh. After the incident, a compensation of Rs 12 lakh was promised to the family by government of which Rs 5 lakh was pending.

Moga ADC (development) Subhash Chander, Dharamkot SDM Narinder Singh Dhaliwal and district Sainik Welfare Board Officer Major (retd) Yashpal Singh handed over the cheque. Assistant Commander CRPF Jalandhar Ajay Kumar Sharma was also present.

The officials also handed over a cheque of Rs 43,750 to the family, which was a part of the contribution of one day salary donated by Punjab ministers, MLAs and IAS officers’ Association.

Meanwhile, on the request of the family, the job to be given to one family member has been reserved for Jaimal’s six-year-old son Gurparkash Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sukhjit Kaur said, “We have received the compensation amount promised by the government. My son is studying in Class 1 at a private school in Panchkula and his fee has been waived off till class 12.”

