‘We stand united, condemn support for terrorism from across the border’: All-party resolution on Pulwama attack

Two days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, political parties on Saturday put up a united face and reiterated their firm resolve to fight the menace of terrorism.

Advertising

A resolution passed at an all-party meeting condemned “terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it from across the border”–a veiled reference to Pakistan. The meeting briefed leaders from different political parties about the steps being taken by the government to meet the challenge.

“India has during the past three decades faced the menace of cross border terrorism. Of late, terrorism in India is being actively encouraged by the forces across the border. India has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges. Today, we stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism and in defending the unity and integrity of India,” the resolution stated.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP, Naresh Gujral of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP and Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav.

Soon after the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed the government in its fight against the menace of terrorism. “We stand with the govt for unity and security of the nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any other part of the nation, Congress party gives its full support to the govt in the fight against terrorism,” Azad said.

“We had requested the Home Minister to request the Prime Minister on our behalf to ask Presidents of all national and regional parties for a meeting. This was supported by other parties too. The entire nation is in mourning today, is angry,” the Congress leader added.

At least 40 jawans were killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden Scorpio SUV into a bus carrying the CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Friday, sending a clear warning to Pakistan and the perpetrators of the terror attack on the CRPF jawans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given “full freedom” to choose a “time and place” for the “future course of action”. He promised a “muhtod jawab” (befitting reply) for the attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Underlining that the nation’s “blood is boiling”, Modi said the “terror outfits and their masters” have made “a big mistake” and “will have to pay a very heavy price” for their actions.

Advertising

On the other hand, describing the incident an “attack on India’s soul”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Friday that his party and the entire Opposition fully supported the government and security forces “in its action” and that terrorism cannot divide the country.