Action against Valley students in many cities for ‘anti-national’ posts

Action was initiated on Saturday against students from Kashmir in different institutions across the country for allegedly putting up anti-national posts on social media in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pulwama.

NIMS University in Jaipur suspended four Kashmiri students for allegedly posting ‘anti national’ messages on WhatsApp related to the terror attack.

In Bengaluru, Tahir Latief, 22, a student of Reva University in the city, was detained on Saturday morning in connection with a Facebook post where he allegedly uploaded video of the suicide bomber involved in the Pulwama attack and praised him for the attack. He was detained from the college hostel on the basis of a complaint lodged by a fellow student, Sachin M. A case was lodged in Bagalur police station under Section 124A of IPC and IT Act, police said.

In Dehradun, a 19-year-old student from Kashmir was suspended from Alpine Institute of Management and Technology on Saturday for allegedly posting a photograph of a militant associated with Hizbul Mujahideen who was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday.

In UP, four people were arrested in separate incidents from districts for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting social media comments in support of the Pulwama terror attack.

In Ahmedabad, pharmaceutical firm Zydus Healthcare suspended its marketing executive of Srinagar for a Facebook post in which he allegedly called the attack as the “real surgical strike”. In a notice sent to Iqbal Hussain, marketing executive in Respicare Division of Zydus in Srinagar, the company said that if he fails to send explanation in writing for the “anti-national” comment, his service would be terminated immediately.