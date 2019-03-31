Toggle Menu
Pulwama attack a gift to BJP before polls: A S Dulat

Speaking on the sidelines of Asian Arab Awards 2019 organised by the Indian Economic Trade Organisation in Hyderabad, Dulat said, “It was a gift to the BJP ahead of the general elections and India had the right to carry out the surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan."

R&AW chief A S Dulat said that nationalism should be looked at in a broader perspective, and where patriotism is enough, there should be no emphasis on nationalism. (Source: File)

The terror attack on a convoy of CRPF personnel in Pulwama was a gift to the BJP ahead of the elections, former R&AW chief A S Dulat said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Asian Arab Awards 2019 organised by the Indian Economic Trade Organisation in Hyderabad, Dulat said, “It was a gift to the BJP ahead of the general elections and India had the right to carry out the surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan. I have said this earlier also, and I am saying this now, the Pulwama terror attack was a gift by Jaish-e-Mohammed to (Prime Minister) Modi. As elections were due, it was expected that there would be a retaliation. It was inevitable that something would happen. The surgical strike deep in Pakistan was alright.’’

Dulat said that nationalism should be looked at in a broader perspective, and where patriotism is enough, there should be no emphasis on nationalism. “Nationalism can lead to war. We should talk with Kashmiris and that is the way forward,’’ he said, adding former PM Manmohan Singh came very close to signing a peace treaty with Pakistan.

