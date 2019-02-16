Curfew continues in Jammu after violent protests against Pulwama attack

With police and security forces patrolling the roads, curfew continued in Jammu city for the second day on Saturday.

Curfew was clamped in the town following violence during Jammu bandh called by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to protest the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Nearly 60 vehicles were either torched or damaged, while nearly 40 people injured as unruly elements from the two communities pelted stones. Stones were pelted on various buildings, with Gujjar Nagar and Maharaja Hari Singh Park areas being the worst affected by violence.

Police had resorted to cane charge and even lobbed teargas shells to disperse the stone pelting mobs. The situation is still tense in the area.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that a decision about relaxation or lifting the curfew will be taken after assessing the situation in the afternoon. He had imposed the curfew under Section 144 of CrPC in areas under the jurisdiction of 10 police stations. The Army was called to conduct a flag march in Gujjar Nagar.