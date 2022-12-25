Pulling their weight since Day 1, yatris shed several kilos

Pramod Sehwag weighed 140 kg some three months ago. He had tried shedding weight but could never sustain a rigorous exercise regimen or dieting. In the last three months, however, the 41-year-old has lost around 20 kg.

Sehwag, a Congress leader from Jind in Haryana, had been walking with Rahul Gandhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra for the last three months. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, which began on September 7, reached Delhi on Saturday morning after crossing nine states and covering over 2,500 km.

Sehwag is not alone.

Many of the 120-odd yatris walking all the way with Rahul in the hopes of turning around the fortunes of the electorally emaciated Congress have lost weight and claim the daily walk has helped build up their stamina. Some like 50-year-old Venugopalan PV from Kerala and Mohammad Arif from Tamil Nadu have lost more than 10 kg. Lok Sabha MP Jothimani has lost three kilos.

“I was already lean. But still, I lost three kg. We are losing weight but gaining patience,” she said, adding, “Our pain and all doesn’t matter since the party, I believe, is gaining weight because of the yatra.”

“It is a life-changing experience for all of us,” Jothimani said. “One day we walked 23 km at a stretch. I thought I would not be able to do it. I thought I could walk 15 km as usual. But I walked without any difficulty.”

Sehwag agreed. “I am six feet tall. I am overweight but it doesn’t show because of my height. I did try shedding some kilos a couple of times but could never sustain it because of a lack of motivation. I was not serious. But this time the motivation level is high. If Rahul ji and thousands of people can walk, so can I.”

For Arif, the yatra was a personal challenge as his wife and his family members had predicted that he would not be able to walk for even three days. He too was overweight like Sehwag. “I lost 10 kg. I was 125 kg. Now I am down to 115,” he said with a chuckle. “My wife, parents and family members said I would not be able to complete even three days. It was kind of an insult. So I started walking … and here I am reaching Delhi from Kanyakumari,” said Arif, a secretary in the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) minority department.

Venugopalan has lost 12 kg. “I weighed 117 kg before. I have lost 12 kg so far,” he said. All of them say most of the yatris have lost weight. “Many people have lost 10 kg to 15 kg. Some people have lost 5 kg. I have lost 4 kg,” said Vaibhav Walia, a secretary in the AICC communications department.

The renewed threat of Covid-19 is another problem. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has triggered a political controversy by asking Rahul to either follow “all Covid-19 guidelines” during the yatra or suspend it “in the national interest”. “I don’t know how practical it is to wear masks and walk for 25 km,” said Arif, who is from Coimbatore.

Among other things, some of the yatris faced serious health issues. Kranti Banjare from Chhattisgarh underwent surgery after she was detected with kidney stones.

Lhingkim Haokip, the only woman from the North East who is participating in the Yatra, suffered a fracture on her leg in the initial days in Tamil Nadu. “There were lots of people walking and somebody pushed me from the back. I fell and fractured my leg. I could not move on the first day. I rested for five days. On and off I was in the ambulance. Now, I am walking properly,” she said.

Banjare has lost seven to eight kilos. “The most difficult and challenging phase is now. We could brave the heat and rain but the cold is getting unbearable,” she said.