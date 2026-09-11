Eastern Railway announces Puja special trains to North Bengal, Assam; ticket booking soon

Puja Special Trains 2026: Eastern Railway (ER) has announced special train services to North Bengal and Assam to meet the expected rush of passengers during the upcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festive season.

According to ER, the special trains will run between Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri and Howrah and Lumding during October and November. These additional services are aimed at providing more travel options to passengers during the busy festive period.

Howrah-Lumding Puja Special Train

According to ER, train number 03005 Howrah-Lumding Puja Special will depart from Howrah at 7:15 AM every Friday between October 16 and November 27, 2026. The train will reach Lumding at 8:00 AM the following day. A total of seven trips will be operated.