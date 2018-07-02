Puducherry’s first woman DGP Sundari Nanda assumes charge

Standing from (L-R): Puducherry’s current DGP Sundari Nanda, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, and outgoing DGP Sunil Gautam. (Source: Twitter/@thekiranbedi) Standing from (L-R): Puducherry’s current DGP Sundari Nanda, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, and outgoing DGP Sunil Gautam. (Source: Twitter/@thekiranbedi)

IPS officer Sundari Nanda on Monday assumed charge as Puducherry Director General of Police, becoming the first woman to head the force in the Union Territory. A 1988 batch officer, she was transferred to Puducherry from the National Capital Territory of Delhi. After assuming charge, she met Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, herself a former IPS officer, and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at their respective offices.

In a release, Bedi noted that Nanda ‘brings with her rich experience of having worked in several capacities’ and said Puducherry would stand to benefit from it. The Lt Governor said the new DGP was known for integrity and innovation in her job and asked her to provide “transformative policing in Puducherry one in which systems are in place,” the release added.

Nanda succeeded S K Gautam, who has been transferred to Delhi. He was posted to Puducherry in 2016.

