Kejriwal meets CM Narayanaswamy, demands statehood for Delhi, Puducherry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded statehood for both the national capital and Puducherry, saying the situation in the two Union Territories were the same and that the people of the regions should not be discriminated against.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who held a brief meeting with Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy, said, “Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Kiran Bedi) is creating a lot of obstacles in the development work and creating problems for the elected government. We are facing exactly similar problems in Delhi,” the Delhi CM later told reporters at the airport.

“We will demand that both Delhi and Puducherry be made full (fledged) states. There is no reason why people of these states should be discriminated against,” he added.

CM Narayanaswamy has been locked in a turf war with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over the latter’s “negative stand” towards various proposals of the territorial government. Narayanaswamy has been staging a dharna against Bedi in front of the Raj Nivas since February 13.

Expressing solidarity with his Puducherry counterpart, the CM said, “The Lieutenant Governors in both Delhi and Puducherry were appointees of the BJP-led government at the Centre.”

Taking to Twitter later, CM Narayanaswamy thanked Kejriwal for his support in his fight. “I thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for visiting our dharna and expressed solidarity with the people of Puducherry for fighting against dictatorship and undemocratic functioning of Lt Governor,” he said.

Kejriwal refused to make any statement when asked if his party would contest from Tamil Nadu or offer support to other parties.