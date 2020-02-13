Puducherry resolution against CAA

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaks during the special Assembly session on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@VNarayanasami) Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaks during the special Assembly session on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@VNarayanasami)

The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and demanded the roll-back of the amended citizenship law.

Members of the opposition All India NR Congress and AIADMK boycotted the special session while three nominated legislators of the BJP staged a walkout.

Speaker V P Sivakolundhu said the resolution was “adopted unanimously,” followed by statements from CM Narayanasamy, senior ministers, MLAs of the ruling Congress and its ally DMK. The resolution, discussing the “pain and chaos” caused by CAA in the country, also mentioned peaceful agitations in the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.