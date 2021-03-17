Puducherry polls: Former chief minister V Narayanasamy’s name missing from Congress list

Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy’s name was missing from the list of 14 candidates announced by the Congress party on Tuesday. The Congress is contesting in 15 of the 30 assembly constituencies. The candidate for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, is yet to be be announced. The remaining seats are shared by alliance partners DMK (13), CPI (1) and VCK (1).

Former industries minister M O H F Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the last election in 2016 poll from Kalapet, a traditional Congress constituency. PCC president A V Subramanian is contesting from his hometown, Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal, respectively.

The Narayanasamy-led Congress government lost the confidence motion in February and the Union Territory came under President’s rule after nobody staked claim to form a government.

The NR Congress-led National Democratic alliance, which includes BJP and AIADMK, is expected to give a tough fight to the alliance led by the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also released its list of candidates. Former PWD Minister A Namassivayam has been fielded from Mannadipet constituency and the president of the BJP State committee V Saminathan is the nominee for the Lawspet segment. A John Kumar and his son Richards John Kumar have been allotted the Kamaraj Nagar and Nellithope seats respectively. Their alliance partner AIADMK also released their list of candidates for five assembly constituencies. All the four sitting legislators of the AIADMK-A.Anbalagan, his brother A Baskar, Vayyapuri Manikandan and K A U Asana (from Karaikal) have been again fielded in Uppalam, Mudaliarpet, Muthiapet (all in Puducherry) and Karaikal South. Former MLA Om Sakthi Segar MLA has been allotted Orleanpet in Puducherry.

(With inputs from PTI)