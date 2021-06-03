Puducherry: NR Congress, BJP reach deal for Cabinet

A month after poll results were announced, Puducherry might finally have a new Cabinet by June 7, with leaders of the ruling NR Congress-BJP alliance indicating a deal had been reached in talks.

Puducherry BJP chief V Saminathan said a consensus had been reached, and that the party had demanded the post of Speaker and some ministerial posts. “An announcement will be made on Thursday,” he said.

The BJP was earlier insisting on at least three important posts, including of Deputy CM, Speaker and at least one minister. The NR Congress led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy felt this excessive given that the Union territory’s Lt Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, is the BJP’s former Tamil Nadu chief.

BJP CM candidate A Namasivayam, the son-in-law of Rangasamy’s elder brother, is likely to be the No 2 in the new Cabinet. Namasivayam held a similar position in the previous Congress government and had joined the BJP ahead of the elections.