Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Goa best-performers in social progress index

The report released by EAC – PM Chairman Bibek Debroy further said Aizawl (Mizoram), Solan (Himachal Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) have emerged as the top 3 best-performing districts.

Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Goa have emerged as best-performing states in the Social Progress Index (SPI), according to a report mandated by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

The report released by EAC – PM Chairman Bibek Debroy further said Aizawl (Mizoram), Solan (Himachal Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) have emerged as the top 3 best-performing districts.

The Institute for Competitiveness and the Social Progress Imperative prepared the report, and it was mandated by the EAC-PM.

SPI is a comprehensive tool intended to be a holistic measure of the social progress made by the country at the national and sub-national levels.

According to an official statement, understanding that the social progress of citizens is key to sustaining economic growth in the long run, the index complements the conventional measures of economic growth and development. SPI assesses the performance of states and districts on three dimensions of social progress — basic human needs, foundations of well-being, and opportunity.

The dimension of basic human needs assesses the performance of states and districts in terms of nutrition and basic medical care, water and sanitation, personal safety, and shelter.

The dimension of foundations of wellbeing evaluates the progress made by the country across the components of access to basic knowledge, access to information and communication, health and wellness, and environmental quality.

The dimension of opportunity focuses on aspects of personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusiveness, and access to advanced education.

