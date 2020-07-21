Puducherry govt presents Budget without L-G speech, sparks Bedi-govt row

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy; Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy; Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File)

The Puducherry government on Monday presented the 2020-21 Budget for the Union Territory despite an objection from Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who was not present for the customary address ahead of the Budget presentation.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the Budget after Speaker V P Sivakolundhu cancelled Bedi’s address, followed by a resolution passed by the House.

Bedi said she needed the file of annual finance statement (AFS) and demand for grants before she could give her approval to the Budget. Referring to the section concerned of the business rules, Bedi said she didn’t receive the file.

Narayanasamy, however, said there has been nothing out of the ordinary done by his government. He told The Indian Express that the Budget file recommended by Bedi was sent for the President’s approval, and it was approved. “So there is no need for the approval of L-G Bedi for placing the Budget file before the Assembly. This has been the practice we have been following…” he said.

But Bedi, who has had several run-ins with the Congress government headed by Narayanasamy, said the Chief Minister did not send her the Budget file approved by the President. “Then how do I lay it before the Assembly,” she asked. “I have not even seen the Budget. I do not know what grants have been sanctioned… Rule 28(3) says ‘No demand for grant shall be made except on the recommendation of the administrator’.”

She accused Narayanasamy of doing something “totally illegal and irregular”.

She said the Budget has already been approved by the Chief Secretary, and the file should be sent to her. “I will clear the file after I see it… Send me the file today,” Bedi said in a statement released to the media. “Instead of doing that, you are accusing L-G’s office…. People should ask (the) CM to forward the Budget file to L-G…” After she was informed about Monday’s Budget Session on Sunday evening, Bedi wrote to Narayanasamy and stated that the government should submit the AFS and demand for grants, and said she would fix a fresh date to present the Budget. However, the government is of the view that it was not necessary to send the file again to Bedi after the President and the Union Home Ministry had approved the Budget.

