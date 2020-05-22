Puducherry govt cancels orders for ventilators after controversy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File)

Less than 24 hours after the state government conducted a press conference defending ventilators manufactured by Rajkot-based Jyoti CNC, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that they would cancel the order.

Posting on Twitter from his official handle, V Narayanasamy said, “Lot of controversy has arisen about the functioning of #Dhaman-1. By-pat mechine (sic) from #Gujarat Rajkot. I discussed with Hon’ble Health Minister, Govt of #Puducherry. We will cancel the order Letter has been sent to them to that effect.”

On Wednesday, the Gujarat government had shared documents where the government of Puducherry had ordered 25 units of the device for a total amount of Rs 41,05,000.

The indigenous ventilators have come under fire following allegations of not being adherent to necessary certifications and the Opposition in the state accusing the ruling disposition of “playing with the lives of people,” alleging the ventilators to have led to the death “of as many as 300 patients in the state.

Journalist among dead

The state reported 367 new cases on Thursday taking the total cases to 12,933, while 24 succumbed to the disease, including six who had no other underlying serious condition.

Among the 17 who died in Ahmedabad was a 47-year-old journalist working with a leading vernacular daily. He was admitted at Civil Hospital

on May 14, two days after he developed symptoms. He is survived by his wife and two sons aged 19 and 22 years.

Vadodara reported three deaths and one patient died each in the districts of Anand, Mehsana, Surat and Kheda. Fifty-two were critical and on ventilator support across the state.

“Two districts where cases have been fewer and have seen a good discharge rate are Bhavnagar (73.68%) and Rajkot (66.07%),” said principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi.

“The recovery rate of Surat is 67.07 per cent, almost double than the national average. Vadodara’s recovery rate is 62.66 per cent,” she said.

Thursday also saw the discharge of an 18-month-child who had tested positive at Devbhoomi Dwarka.

In Gandhinagar, a 30-year-old journalist was discharged on Wednesday. He had tested positive on April 27.

Ahmedabad on Thursday reported 233 new cases, taking the total to 9,449.

Banaskantha hovered near 100 with 11 fresh cases as did Mehsana with 13 new cases. Surat crossed 1,200 cases with 34 new cases while Vadodara reported 23 new cases.

