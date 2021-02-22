Puducherry floor test LIVE updates: Will V Narayanasamy govt fall in Puducherry?

V Narayanasamy

Puducherry floor test LIVE updates: The Congress-led government of the Union Territory of Puducherry will undergo a floor test ordered by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove its majority in the Legislative Assembly on Monday after the Opposition claimed that the ruling government is in minority.

On Sunday, two more Congress MLAs submitting their resignations, pulling down the ruling coalition’s numbers down to 12 in the 33-member House which has a current strength of 26. Senior officials told The Indian Express that the government could also resign on its own or be subject to a recommendation from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office for the Centre to dissolve it.

Currently, though, the numbers are heavily stacked against the government. The Congress has nine MLAs, including the Speaker, and DMK two while the government also enjoys the support of one Independent MLA. The Opposition alliance has seven MLAs of All India NR Congress and four of AIADMK, apart from three nominated MLAs from BJP. With just three months left for Assembly polls, there are also reports of the Congress “holding talks” with some AIADMK MLAs to save the government.