Friday, August 21, 2020
Fire breaks out at boat manufacturing factory in Puducherry, eight fire tenders at spot

As many as eight fire tenders are carrying out fire extinguishing operation. An investigation is underway by the Mudaliarpet Police to ascertain the cause of the fire.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 10:17:09 am
Puducherry fire, Puducherry boat factory fire, Puducherry news, Coconot harbour fire, Puducherry news, Indian express newsFire broke out at a boat manufacturing factory near Coconut Harbour on Friday. (ANI)

A fire broke out at a boat manufacturing factory near Coconut Harbour in Puducherry early Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. As many as eight fire tenders are carrying out fire extinguishing operation. An investigation is underway by the Mudaliarpet Police to ascertain the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

