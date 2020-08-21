Fire breaks out at boat manufacturing factory in Puducherry, eight fire tenders at spot

Fire broke out at a boat manufacturing factory near Coconut Harbour on Friday. (ANI)

A fire broke out at a boat manufacturing factory near Coconut Harbour in Puducherry early Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. As many as eight fire tenders are carrying out fire extinguishing operation. An investigation is underway by the Mudaliarpet Police to ascertain the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

