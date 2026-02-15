Puducherry final SIR roll shows 7.5% drop in voters

In a statement, the Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer said 42,719 eligible electors were added and 16,619 ineligible electors were deleted in the one-month period for filing claims and objections on the draft roll.

Feb 15, 2026
Concluding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Puducherry and Lakshadweep, the final electoral rolls published on Saturday showed a 7.5% and 0.35% decrease, respectively, in the total number of electors.

In Puducherry, the number of electors in the final roll was 9.44 lakh, with 4.43 lakh male, 5 lakh female and 139 third gender electors. When the SIR began on October 27 last year, Puducherry had 10.21 lakh electors, which went down to 9.18 lakh in the draft roll published in December. In a statement, the Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer said 42,719 eligible electors were added and 16,619 ineligible electors were deleted in the one-month period for filing claims and objections on the draft roll.

In Lakshadweep, the final roll had 57,607 electors, similar to the pre-SIR electoral roll of 57,813.

The final electoral rolls of the remaining 10 states/UTs where the SIR is ongoing are scheduled to be published over the next few weeks.

